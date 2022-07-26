Significant expansion into Scotland for Oswestry firm EAS

EAS commercial director Russell Lawrie

Located on Bath Street in Tay House, Glasgow, the new office will offer a significant gateway for the firm and bolster its UK operation, forming part of EAS’s ambitious growth plans.

The move follows hot on the heels of EAS’s US expansion, which has seen the development of a partnership with Chicago-based MDRN Tech – an independent integrator of digital print hardware, software, security solutions and managed technology services – to support its clients throughout North America in devising and installing robotic software solutions to assist in increasing workplace productivity.

EAS commercial director Russell Lawrie said: “Opening a base in Glasgow is an exciting move for us and helps continue our strong growth and major success we have had since establishing EAS in 2015.

“The new location enables us to seek and develop the growing opportunities we have in Scotland, and puts the fundamental foundations in place to firmly cement our ambitious expansion strategy. With a strong track record in the financial services sector in supporting the move towards automation, we are particularly excited to take a space within the financial hub of Glasgow.”