Shrewsbury town centre bar sold to national chain as it takes over third Shropshire pub

By David StubbingsShrewsburyBusinessPublished: Comments

A Shrewsbury town centre bar has been bought by a national chain.

The Warehouse in Claremont Street, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google
The Warehouse Bar & Grill in Claremont Street has been sold to Amber Taverns in an off-market deal.

Amber Taverns runs 154 pubs which are "mainly community locals in busy towns as well as some city centre venues", which also include full BT and Sky Sports packages.

On its website the chain says: "Amber Taverns are unique in that we offer an operator agreement to all our licensees and through the operator agreement our licensees are incentivised to develop the business. We don’t interfere or tell people how to run their business but we do build strong business relationships with our pub operators and help them to celebrate their own success, but at the same time we do offer substantial support."

Amber Taverns also runs The Raven in Walker Street, Wellington, and Butchers in Willow Street, Oswestry.

The sale was arranged by Halls Commercial, who recently sorted the sale of another Shrewsbury town centre pub.

Graham and Clare Jenkins exchanged contracts with Market Drayton-based Joule's earlier this year on the Henry Tudor House on Barracks Passage, off Wyle Cop.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

