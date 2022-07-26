Market Drayton business targeting further growth after successful launch

Katie and Richard Clarke of Nexus Tech Solutions outside their Market Drayton office

Nexus Tech Solutions, based in Market Drayton High Street, has been set up by Richard and Katie Clarke.

The company specialises in the fitting of smart products and other automated technology systems.

Richard has extensive IT knowledge, having worked in the telecoms industry for 20 years.

Katie runs both Nexus Tech Solutions with Richard as well as her own cleaning company.

Katie said: "We set the business up because we are passionate about telecommunications and it is what we know and have always done.

"The other side of our business is home automaton and making homes 'smart' such as voice activation. We are quite techie, geeky people.

"Things have been going really well so far. We are working closely with the NEC and we've had a lot of success in residential areas in Market Drayton.