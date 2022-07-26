Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Market Drayton business targeting further growth after successful launch

By James PughMarket DraytonBusinessPublished:

A husband and wife team are targetting further growth after successfully launching their own business.

Katie and Richard Clarke of Nexus Tech Solutions outside their Market Drayton office
Katie and Richard Clarke of Nexus Tech Solutions outside their Market Drayton office

Nexus Tech Solutions, based in Market Drayton High Street, has been set up by Richard and Katie Clarke.

The company specialises in the fitting of smart products and other automated technology systems.

Richard has extensive IT knowledge, having worked in the telecoms industry for 20 years.

Katie runs both Nexus Tech Solutions with Richard as well as her own cleaning company.

Katie said: "We set the business up because we are passionate about telecommunications and it is what we know and have always done.

"The other side of our business is home automaton and making homes 'smart' such as voice activation. We are quite techie, geeky people.

"Things have been going really well so far. We are working closely with the NEC and we've had a lot of success in residential areas in Market Drayton.

"The plan is to get more staff and have a bigger office. We want people to deal with a family-run business that they can approach and get what they want, rather than be sold something that is not necessarily right for them."

Business
News
Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News