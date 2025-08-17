One-bedroom flat plans for former Bridgnorth high street barbers

Wolverhampton-based DS Property & Lettings Ltd has applied to Shropshire Council for permission to change the use of 2 High Street in Bridgnorth - the former home of Hairforce.

If the local authority approves the plans, the store will be converted into a one-bedroom apartment that would be made available for rent.

The former Hairforce salon in Bridgnorth is tucked away off the main High Street - to the left of the Bridgnorth Cobbler. Photo: Google

In the application, Mr Dilbur Sahota stated the work would require no extension or external alterations, except for the replacement of the front window and front and rear doors.

The applicant claimed there was a "high demand for rental property" and the building was "derelict, dated and uninhabitable".

Documents submitted with the application state parking for the apartment's occupier would "be provided via a permit for Innage Lane car park".

The full application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number 25/02964/PA3MA.