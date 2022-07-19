Volvo dealership moves to new Shrewsbury site

The new site on Old Potts Way

Chris took over Shropshire’s only approved Volvo operation more than four years ago. Since then, with tremendous help and support from wife Becky, the brand and many loyal colleagues, Volvo’s presence in the community has increased significantly.

For 2021 Shrewsbury Volvo was named Volvo Regional Dealer of the Year for the first time. They also won the Volvo Award for Body and Paint Repairs in partnership with Autocraft Telford.

When asked about his customer and business values, Chris said: “It’s all about acting with real integrity all the time, along with providing a welcoming, family experience for our customers and also being a friendly and positive workplace for our team.”

During their time at Featherbed Lane, Chris and his team kept operating legally all through the Covid lockdowns and they have consistently supported local teams and organisations like Telford Tigers, Shropshire Festivals, Wrekin Juniors FC, Shrewsbury Foodbank and Telford Utd.

Volvo Cars Shrewsbury Managing Director Chris Carr with his wife Becky

Chris and his management team have also worked hard to be an employer of choice for local people.

A spokesman said: “Shrewsbury Volvo’s fabulous new site won’t look exactly like the picture, however, with the airy ambience afforded by the new showroom with its beautiful floor to ceiling, wall-sized, external, glass windows, complimented by safe, internal glass walls and these attributes accentuated by a premium Scandinavian feel in Volvo’s signature premium lounge area, it appears a wonderful new Volvo experience will be coming to Volvo customers in our region very soon.

“What you can definitely count on from your friendly, family-owned retailer is a continued comfortable, warm, positive experience, where you remain a very welcome part of the Volvo Shrewsbury family.

“At the all new site, customers will be able to watch their Volvo car being taken care of by our expert Volvo technicians, through the latest in safety-glass-internal-walls.

“Customers will also be invited to sit back, relax and enjoy Swedish FIKA, this is much more than just a complimentary coffee, it’s pastries, chat, newspapers and other treats too!

“Customers will also be able to login to fast-speed, free Wi-Fi and do what they need to do online, be it a little work or a little play, either way they’ll be doing it in a lovely, modern, ‘Scandanavian-cool’ environment.

“Chris’s plan was always to deliver ‘a truly premium Volvo experience, Volvo customers deserve’ and he is absolutely delighted this first big step is being made to a wonderful new home.