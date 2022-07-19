Notification Settings

Shrewsbury town centre offices sold to telecoms and IT company

By James Pugh
Shrewsbury
Business
Published:

Telecoms and IT company 6 Communications Ltd has a new home in Shrewsbury town centre.

The new home of 6 Communications Ltd form part of a Grade II listed building in Shrewsbury town centre

The company has completed the purchase of two-storey offices at Charlton House, Drayton’s Passage, a pedestrianised walkway between Shoplatch and Market Street, with the sale handled by Towler Shaw Roberts.

The first and second floor offices form part of a Grade II listed building and extend to about 1,336 sq ft.

John Clarke, a director of 6 Communications Ltd, said: “I was familiar with the property because when I first moved to Shrewsbury I worked in the building.

“The internal layout was attractive to us because it has a separate office upstairs, which is ideal for meetings.

"It’s right in the centre of town, a great location, a great space, and we are very happy with it.”

TSR’s Toby Shaw added: “The property stimulated strong interest from both owner occupiers and private investors and we are delighted to have concluded a sale to 6 Communications Ltd. We wish the company every success in their new home.

"They are well-appointed offices featuring exposed brickwork and beams, with the property providing a combination of individual and open plan office rooms.”

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

