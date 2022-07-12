Shropshire businesswomen announced winners in national awards

Louise Welsby and Meg Hawkins

Louise Welsby for Marketing and Meg Hawkins for Business Growth have been recognised in the Woman Who Achieves Awards.

The awards recognise their achievements, celebrate their successes, and inspire others by becoming role models.

Louise, who is managing director of Buy-From Creative Agency and chair of the National Committee of the Giftware Association, said: “I feel both humbled and honoured to have won the Woman Who Achieves in Marketing Award. To be surrounded by so many truly inspirational women (and men) was incredible. Sandra Garlick and her team have created something special and to be recognised as a category winner amongst so many incredible businesswomen is amazing.”

The judges said: “Louise has not only built a marketing agency but built a community around what she is passionate about. Working with SME’s and makers she has developed an approach to support, teach and nurture creative businesses to fly. Her passion to do good and support and develop her team shines through in everything she does and every aspect of her business.”

Meg runs Meg Hawkins Art, designing and producing high quality home and giftware featuring her artwork.

Meg said: “I am truly thankful to the judges for allowing me the time to reflect on what we, as a family business, have achieved in the past few years. I feel so honoured to have won this award in what was such an impressive category of inspirational businesswomen.”

The judges said: “A business that has come on leaps and bounds with a beautiful array of creative designs that are finding markets across the world, a licensing led model allows great scalability and future growth.”

The Woman Who Achieves Awards take place every year with around 300 attendees enjoying an afternoon of inspiration, celebration, and networking in the Marquee at Coombe Abbey Hotel.