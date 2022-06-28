New dance studio opens in Shrewsbury

Laura Edwards

The dance studio also benefits from a music room, where keyboard lessons will take place, and an arts/craft room.

Owner Laura Edwards has recently taken over the letting of the ground floor of St Mary's Church Hall in St Mary's Court.

She said: “We are delighted to be welcoming new students to join our school from this September for dance, keyboard and art/craft lessons.

"We currently have students travelling to us for dance classes from all over Shrewsbury, Telford, Church Stretton and Wales, and are looking forward to encouraging more young people to get involved with learning dance and creative arts as well as providing them with memorable experiences and opportunities."

ROAM offers dance classes from ages six up to adult and specialises in hip hop and street dance as well as in performance and competitions.

Other styles taught at the school also include contemporary, lyrical, jazz, commercial, ballet and heels as well as GCSE dance.

The school holds classes for all abilities and offers both recreational classes as well as competition teams.

The dance school is also home to street dance team ‘Iridescent’. The team have qualified for World Street Dance Championships this August.