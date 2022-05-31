Shropshire’s leading ladies celebrate business achievements as event returns

Some of the guests at the ladies afternoon tea session at Hawkstone Hall and Gardens

The event, returning after two years out due to the pandemic, was held at Hawkstone Hall and Gardens, with a sparkling reception and afternoon tea attended by around 45 guests.

The afternoon was filled with tea, cake and celebrations, with a presence from organisations such as WR Partners, Dyke Yaxley, Berrys, Shrewsbury Colleges Group, Handelsbanken, Morris Property and Cooper Green Pooks.

The day was hosted by Trish Randles, a real estate partner based at the Shrewsbury office of Aaron & Partners.

Trish said: “It was a true delight to see our ladies afternoon tea event return for the first time since the pandemic – and to be able to celebrate the achievements of women within some of the region’s most well known businesses.

“Getting so many amazing women together in one room was a fitting way to celebrate the success we have seen across the region, despite the challenges of the pandemic and economic uncertainty.