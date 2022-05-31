Shropshire’s leading ladies celebrate business achievements as event returns

The event, returning after two years out due to the pandemic, was held at Hawkstone Hall and Gardens, with a sparkling reception and afternoon tea attended by around 45 guests.
The afternoon was filled with tea, cake and celebrations, with a presence from organisations such as WR Partners, Dyke Yaxley, Berrys, Shrewsbury Colleges Group, Handelsbanken, Morris Property and Cooper Green Pooks.
The day was hosted by Trish Randles, a real estate partner based at the Shrewsbury office of Aaron & Partners.
Trish said: “It was a true delight to see our ladies afternoon tea event return for the first time since the pandemic – and to be able to celebrate the achievements of women within some of the region’s most well known businesses.
“Getting so many amazing women together in one room was a fitting way to celebrate the success we have seen across the region, despite the challenges of the pandemic and economic uncertainty.
“Before Covid, our afternoon tea had become something of a standout event in the calendar, and we are now already looking forward to and making plans for next year.”