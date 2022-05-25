Timber products company praised for improving green credentials

Lee Burford, Simon Baynes MP and Josh Burbidge at the Archwood Group factory floor

Archwood Group, at Canal Wood Industrial Estate, is a privately owned timber products company established by Henry Burbidge in 1867.

It has recently adopted an environmental, social and corporate governance policy to move all its electricity to renewable energy.

The company has also moved all its vehicles to electric, and is looking to install solar panels on the roof of the factory which will produce 50 per cent of all its electricity needs.

Josh Burbidge, managing director, said: “As a business we are focussed on environmental sustainability, supporting our local community and delivering valued solutions to our customers. We look forward to sharing our progress in future.”

Clwyd South MP Simon Baynes said: “They are an excellent example of a long established family business, and it was a great opportunity to learn more about their big strides towards renewable energy, as well as their success as a company with rapidly growing sales.

"It also gave me great pleasure to hear about their work in the community and the fact that they employ 115 people, many of whom live locally. I look forward to watching them continue their strong growth in the years ahead.

Archwood Group has been based in Chirk for more than 32 years, and in 2019 moved its head office and consolidated all their activities to the site in the town which now employs more than 115 people. Mr Baynes visited the company earlier this month.

The company is also proud sponsor of the Chirk AAA Football Club and provide careers advice in both Ysgol Dinas Bran in Llangollen and the Maelor School in Penley.