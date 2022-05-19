Notification Settings

Free webinar to support manufacturing sector at risk of cyber security threat

By James Pugh

Businesses in the manufacturing sector face specific industry cyber risks – resulting in large costs if there is a breach.

Speaker EPX Technical Services’ CEO Dan Ellis

Shropshire-based PC Net Solutions and partners EPX Technical Services are coming to the aid of the manufacturing sector with a free webinar to help manage the risks.

The free webinar will be held on May 26 at 10.30am in collaboration with cybersecurity and compliance firm AppRiver to help take business owners and senior leaders in the manufacturing sector through common cyber security threats.

Speakers include EPX Technical Services’ CEO Dan Ellis and Jack Skinner, a security specialist at AppRiver.

Dan said: “While most businesses typically have a basic level of cyber security, many of those operating in the manufacturing sector face a number of industry specific threats, making manufacturers an unfortunately attractive target.

“This webinar seeks to teach attendees; common cyber threats and how to assess them in your organisation, how a business can get ahead of these threats, why cyber security is not just an issue for the IT department and provides proactive cyber security advice and a checklist specifically for manufacturers.

“The importance of manufacturing businesses maintaining a high level of cyber security is higher than ever due to the large cost that typically comes with a breach of security.”

With over 10 successful years of designing and implementing technical services, cybersecurity best practices and enterprise solutions, AppRiver security specialist Jack is constantly seeking to help users remain protected from the threats of today.

To register for your place or to learn more, visit https://epx.co.uk/epx-webinar-managing-cyber-risks-in-the-manufacturing-sector

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

