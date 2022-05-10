Shropshire Chamber launches new range of membership packages

Shropshire Chamber chief executive Richard Sheehan

It includes a brand new all-inclusive option – the first of its kind in the UK chambers of commerce network – which gives companies access to the full programme of training and standard events during the year.

The new structure means that instead of a ‘one size fits all’ approach, members now have the power to choose the solutions and services that make the most sense for their particular businesses.

Chief executive Richard Sheehan said: “This will be a year of challenge and opportunity, and with the costs of doing business at record levels, being part of a business community has never been more important.

“We have been reviewing the way we support our members, and intelligence from the ground makes it clear that recruitment, skills, supply chain, new customers, costs and of course finance is keeping business leaders awake at night.

“We have listened, and created this new, innovative, cost-effective all-inclusive membership that will do exactly what it says on the tin.

“It is the first of its kind across the UK, and we believe it will support our county’s economic and employment growth when businesses need it most.”

The all-inclusive membership package is being launched at a discounted introductory rate of £895. The chamber’s essentials and standard membership packages are also still available, at £295 and £495 respectively.

Mr Sheehan said: “We remain one of the most cost-effective accredited chambers in the UK.

“Shropshire Chamber is committed to being a market leader, supporting the county’s businesses when they need it most and working under a clear not-for-profit remit.

“We are ambitious and hungry for growth because we know a joined-up connected business community is a prosperous community.”

He added: “Throughout the past two years, we have been providing unprecedented levels of support, investing in people, free membership periods and signposting when businesses have needed it, funded by using some of our reserves.

“With feedback from our members that recruitment remains a significant challenge and many businesses seeking to upskill their existing workforce to enhance productivity and improve sustainability, the chamber is stepping up when companies need it most.

“Add to this the ongoing search for new suppliers, cost savings and the importance of profile-raising in the eyes of other businesses and consumers, and our new and unique all-inclusive membership offer presents a cost-effective solution to many day-to-day challenges.”