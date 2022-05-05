Ladder for Shropshire: Medical practice seeking new apprentice

Wem and Prees Medical Practice

Wem and Prees Medical Practice is seeking a business administration apprentice with support of the Ladder for Shropshire apprenticeships scheme.

The successful candidate will have the opportunity to learn how a GP practice is run, learn new skills and gain experience, and play their part in helping to improve the health of the community.

Employing over 40 people in two modern purpose-built medical centres, Wem and Prees Medical Practice has seven GP partners, a nursing team, reception team and a data team. It also has regular medical students joining throughout the year as they continue through their training.

Not having been involved with apprenticeships previously, practice manager Caroline Morris approached the Ladder for Shropshire for advice. She was put in touch with the Shrewsbury Colleges Group and the vacancy is now live for applicants.

Caroline said: “We’re very excited to welcome an apprentice to the practice for the first time, it’s a great opportunity to work within the NHS, to experience a variety of roles and learn new skills, be part of a busy team, develop communication and customer service skills, and be an asset to the practice within a supportive environment.”

The practice is offering a business administration level three apprenticeship, which will give the opportunity to be involved with much of the background work of the practice – operating the clinical booking system, supporting HR recruitment, arranging meetings, taking minutes, ordering stationery and consumables, and reconciling invoices.

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for the Ladder for Shropshire, said: “It is great to be supporting the NHS in bringing in new recruits. This is an amazing opportunity for a young person and applicants can apply via https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeship/-735594."