Telford-based business SysGroup makes new acquisition

Adam Binks, CEO at SysGroup

The managed IT services, cyber security and cloud hosting provider, which has a site in Telford, has acquired Truststream for an initial cash consideration of £4.8 million with a maximum earn out consideration of up to £3.075m over a 24-month period.

The acquisition has been funded from the group’s existing cash resources, supported by an £8 million revolving credit facility provided by Santander.

With Truststream’s comprehensive security offering, SysGroup said this milestone further enhances its service offering, from threat analysis to detection and incident response.

The 10-strong existing Truststream team, based in Edinburgh, will enable the group to further strengthen its UK presence and will introduce a reach in to Scotland, it added.

This news follows SysGroup’s appointment of Manchester-based independent financial services group, Zeus, as its new nominated advisor and broker, supporting the business on its M&A strategy.

The company has already made a number of significant acquisitions in recent years, including Certus IT for £8 million in February 2019 and Hub Network Services for £1.45 million in June 2019. The business also acquired Telford-based Rockford IT in 2018, expanding its market reach in vertical sectors, such as hotels and leisure.

Adam Binks, chief executive at SysGroup, said: “I am delighted to announce the acquisition of Truststream. The addition of Truststream to the group further supports our stated strategy to become the leading provider of managed IT services to the UK mid-market. The business strongly complements our existing portfolio of services and has high levels of recurring revenue.

“In addition, cyber security remains a key priority for businesses of all sizes as threats become both more prevalent and more harmful. Our end-to-end offering means that we can help companies navigate the forever evolving technological landscape and provide best of breed solutions backed by the highest quality of ongoing security, monitoring and support.