Businesses prepare for reopening of Oswestry store

pictured, from left to right, Sarah Wright, Seonaid McKay and Anne McKay.

Under One Roof, in Beatrice Street, has been closed for three months to allow extensive renovations to be made.

The gift shop first opened in November 2020, just before the UK’s second lockdown.

It was open for just one day before the doors were closed for one whole month.

Now after successfully trading for just under a year, they are eager to unveil a second round of exciting renovations on the official reopening day of Wednesday (April 13).

With the help of funding from Historic England, the shop has had an entirely new storefront fitted by Fistral Construction.

It forms a part of Historic England’s High Streets Heritage Action Zone Initiative, aiming to breathe new life into high streets across the country by restoring many shopfronts to their original glory.

Along with this brand-new storefront, Under One Roof has also undergone a full interior transformation.

This includes insulating and replastering the internal space, as well as repainting the walls and rethinking the layout of the space.

Sarah Wright, co-owner of Under One Roof, said: “A lot of hard work has gone into creating the new space and we’re so excited to see all our lovely customers and talented artisans again!”

With a brand-new space comes a new collection of local artisans and crafters joining their familiar collective, which have all been carefully sourced by the Under One Roof team.

Anne McKay, store manager, said: “We’re so happy to have a bunch of newcomers on board in time for the reopening – including new jewellers, ceramicists and holistic beauty product crafters.

"It’s so important to support local people and our fellow small business friends, which is why we only ever stock wares from local UK-based people.”

The Workshop, a space developed to host craft classes and community events, will officially be live once the store reopens.

Classes such as wet felting, silver jewellery making, blanket crocheting and journaling have already been confirmed, with the full calendar set to be released soon.