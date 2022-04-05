Telford OEM sub-contract manufacturer takes over new distribution centre

Handing over the keys, Morris Property head of estates Liz Lowe to CEL group sales director Simon Cartwright, with (left) Bulleys Bradbury director Richard Bradbury

The new site was handed over to CEL's group sales director, Simon Cartwright, by Morris Property’s head of estates, Liz Lowe, with Bulleys Bradbury’s Richard Bradbury also watching on.

The new premises, around 40,000 sq ft in size, will become home to increased engineering, warehousing and assembly capacity. It is a hugely significant expansion in the near 20-year history of CEL Group.

Mr Cartwright said: “This move, and our multi-million-pound investment, will give CEL Group space to expand its warehousing capacity, as well as allowing our OEM product assembly and fulfilment business to develop at pace.

"We have seen significant demand in this area from our customer base over the last year or two.

“Securing this expansion is a major testament to the commitment, hard work and ability of our team.”