Check out the latest apprenticeship opportunities with Ladder for Shropshire

The campaign was relaunched in October 2020 in a bid to encourage businesses to take on apprentices and invest in the future.
Below is a selection of the apprenticeships currently available (as of March 31):
Honeybuns Day Nursery, Childcare Assistant, Telford, start ASAP, email sophie.keeling@junipertraining.co.uk
Filtermist, Engineering, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to leighanneo@in-comm.co.uk
Avara Foods, Engineering, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to lora.rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk
I2R, IT, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to lora.rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk
Kecol, Engineering, Bridgnorth, start ASAP, email CV to leighanneo@in-comm.co.uk
Harper Adams University, Grounds Maintenance, Newport, start ASAP, email Enquiries@CTapprenticeships.co.uk
Arnold Circus, Chef, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to Enquiries@CTapprenticeships.co.uk
Salop Industrial & Welding Supplies, Warehouse/Stores, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk
Wace Morgan Solicitors, Receptionist, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk
Farm Friends, Childcare Assistant, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to sophie.keeling@junipertraining.co.uk
Shrewsbury School, HR Administrator, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk
Fabdec, Welding & Fabrication, Ellesmere, start ASAP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk
For more information about Ladder for Shropshire visit www.ladderforshropshire.org