Check out the latest apprenticeship opportunities with Ladder for Shropshire

By James Pugh

Published:

A number of apprenticeship vacancies are currently available with businesses across the county through the Ladder for Shropshire campaign.

The campaign was relaunched in October 2020 in a bid to encourage businesses to take on apprentices and invest in the future.

Below is a selection of the apprenticeships currently available (as of March 31):

Honeybuns Day Nursery, Childcare Assistant, Telford, start ASAP, email sophie.keeling@junipertraining.co.uk

Filtermist, Engineering, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to leighanneo@in-comm.co.uk

Avara Foods, Engineering, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to lora.rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk

I2R, IT, Telford, start ASAP, email CV to lora.rogers@telfordcollege.ac.uk

Kecol, Engineering, Bridgnorth, start ASAP, email CV to leighanneo@in-comm.co.uk

Harper Adams University, Grounds Maintenance, Newport, start ASAP, email Enquiries@CTapprenticeships.co.uk

Arnold Circus, Chef, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to Enquiries@CTapprenticeships.co.uk

Salop Industrial & Welding Supplies, Warehouse/Stores, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk

Wace Morgan Solicitors, Receptionist, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk

Farm Friends, Childcare Assistant, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to sophie.keeling@junipertraining.co.uk

Shrewsbury School, HR Administrator, Shrewsbury, start ASAP, email CV to recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk

Fabdec, Welding & Fabrication, Ellesmere, start ASAP, email CV to apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk

For more information about Ladder for Shropshire visit www.ladderforshropshire.org

James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

