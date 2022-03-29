Telford firm joins Midlands Aerospace Alliance

James Worthington, managing director of MyWorkwear

Producing thousands of garments per week from its premises in Telford, the team say they know the importance of quality workwear to the businesses who trust them with their brand.

Supplying companies from all industries, the MyWorkwear team believe that a well-dressed team is a strong indication of a well-run company. They hope this new venture will help them to support the aerospace industry in putting their best-dressed selves forward every day and gaining the benefits that a uniformed team can bring.

The team at MyWorkwear celebrated their 45th birthday last year, following a period of extensive growth over the last two years.

James Worthington, managing director, said: “We are extremely pleased to announce that we have joined Midlands Aerospace Alliance and are looking forward to working with the other members. We are already great supporters of manufacturing within the region and hope our membership will enable us to support the aerospace industry as it continues its post-pandemic recovery.”

Although aircraft aren’t actually made in the Midlands, the region hosts one of the world’s biggest aerospace clusters. The Midlands is home to nearly a quarter of the UK aerospace industry, employing more than 60,000 people. Formed in 2003, more than 300 organisations now belong to the MAA, including companies such as Meggitt, Moog Aircraft Group, Rolls-Royce and Collins Aerospace and now MyWorkwear.

Andrew Mair, MAA chief executive said: "It’s great to have such a wide range of companies in the MAA membership, it shows just what an important role aerospace plays in the Midland economy."