Residents and businesses given year end fraud warning

Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards unit is warning the community to be on the look out for fraudsters as the traditional accounting year end approaches on March 31.

Popular techniques to trick victims include: scam emails, texts or automated phone calls pretending to be from a government agency like HMRC or an official company;VAT refund and invoice emails targeting businesses; an offer of a pensions review out of the blue; phone calls, texts or emails claiming to be from a bank, asking you to move money or to provide your personal details; adverts offering fake 'get rich quick' schemes.

The county's trading standards chief Councillor Victoria Wilson, of Kinver ward, said: “Over the last few weeks we have seen a rise in scammers targeting people with finance-related schemes.

“We do get a lot of these types of scams around at this time of the year targeting both individuals and companies.

"We appreciate that many scams can appear genuine, but if people are in any doubt at all they should ignore the offer, delete the email or hang up the phone if it’s a telephone call.

"As always, people should be wary about any unsolicited approaches.”

Many scams will appear genuine but are designed to either obtain personal information or take people’s money. Web links sent to email or mobile phones may lead to fraudulent or spoof websites and anyone entering their details are at great risk of losing money.

Council officers are also warning businesses about scams relating to the financial year end, including invoice scams, VAT and tax refunds.

When making financial decisions do not give any money or bank details to strangers, be wary of unexpected contact, be cautious of investment opportunities, particularly if they seem too good to be true. Seek professional advice before making any decisions and carry out research.

Almost all financial services firms must be authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and be extra careful if the contact is overseas.