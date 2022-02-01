Q shortlisted for national finance award

Q director Steve Parry

Shropshire-based Q Financial Services – which has offices in Wellington and Shrewsbury – has been named as a finalist in the Commercial Mortgage Introducer of the Year category at the Business Moneyfacts Awards.

The news comes hot on the heels of Q being named Allica Bank Commercial Mortgage introducer of the month for November last year.

Q director Steve Parry said: “To have made the shortlist for these really prestigious awards is a huge achievement for Q Financial Services.

“It is clear evidence that we are delivering real results for all our clients and consistently performing at the highest levels possible.

“I am thrilled for all the team here that their hard work, passion for finding the best-possible solutions for our clients’ commercial mortgage needs and commitment to the highest standards of customer service have been recognised both by making the shortlist for the Business Moneyfacts Awards and our trophy from Allica.”

The Business Moneyfacts Awards celebrate the very best brands in the business finance and commercial finance sectors and have become recognised as a badge of excellence within the industry.

Rigorous product monitoring covering over 30 categories is carried out throughout the preceding year, and the broker and business communities are also consulted for their feedback before the finalists are revealed.

Final winners will be announced at a gala dinner on April 28 at Evolution London.

Q has enjoyed significant growth in the past 12 months, opening a new office in Shrewsbury and launching new departments dealing with wills and buildings and contents.