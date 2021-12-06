Plans for new restaurant and hotel in historic Shrewsbury building

The restaurant and hotel in Drapers Hall are currently closed

Shropshire Council said it has been asked to consider a proposal for the Drapers Hall in St Mary's Place.

The restaurant is currently closed but the council said it has received a planning request for the use of the “ground floor as restaurant and upper floors as function rooms and a hotel”.

Drapers Hall is a Grade II* Listed building built in the 16th century and restored in 1993 with a restaurant, bar and six ensuite bedrooms.

A decision on the application will be made at a later date.

The application is one of a host that have been received by councils in the county.

They include a request for the change of use of 2 Willow Street, Ellesmere, to create a home.

A proposal for a first-floor extension affecting a Grade II Listed building will be considered for Broughton Farm, near Claverley, along with another for the creation of two self-build open-market homes with detached garages on land next to Ashcroft in Hopton Wafers.

A former bank could also soon be converted into homes if plans are given the go-ahead.

Officers at the council will be asked to consider an application for outline planning permission to convert the former TSB bank in Albrighton into apartments.

Another proposal seeks to gain consent for ‘alterations in connection with replacement of existing boiler room door’ at St Leonard’s Church in St Leonard’s Close, Bridgnorth.

A town centre road will be closed for a week.

Shropshire Council said that Victoria Road in Market Drayton will be closed from 9.30am to 4pm for seven days.

The closure is to allow highways workers to complete a number of jobs, including, surface dressing prep works patching, and ironwork replacement.

The work starts on December 9.

Drivers can take an alternative route via Shrewsbury Road, Alexandra Road, and Longslow Road.