Dan Smith

Dan Smith, of Wellington, has launched Carbon Electra, a mobile cycle and e-bike repair and maintenance service, specialising in repairing a wide range of cycles.

“I am aiming to be the county’s number one bike repair service,” said Dan, who completed a European Regional Development Fund Marches ‘start-up’ course delivered by Bridgnorth-based business consultants Good2Great.

“Customers can bring any brands to me - from children’s balance bikes to top of the range electric bikes. They will be treated as if they were my own and I will be providing great workmanship on anything from punctures to a full service."

A keen cyclist, Dan decided to launch his own business after previously working at the Royal Mail as a postman for 21 years. He will initially offer a mobile service, with the aim of opening a service centre in Wellington in the future.

“I attended Good2Great’s start-up programme as I had the ideas and had done all the training required to work in a sport I love, but knew that it was a different concept to turn these skills and passion into a business.

“The eight-week mentoring scheme helped me plug all the gaps I had in my ambitions and added lots more business knowledge and opportunities to my very limited resources.

“Good2Great managed to channel my energy in the right direction and helped me on my journey of starting my new enterprise.