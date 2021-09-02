Amanda Carpenter, project officer for the Ladder for Shropshire

The struggles surrounding knowing where to find more information about current apprenticeship vacancies was one of the key findings of the Shropshire Star's apprenticeship survey, which was launched in June.

Over the coming weeks the Shropshire Star's weekly Ladder for Shropshire page will report on different aspects of the survey. The first is focussing on 'where to find an apprenticeship'.

Most weeks there are in excess of 200 vacancies advertised on the ‘Find An Apprenticeship’ website and these are being filled and replaced on about a four-week cycle.

The Ladder for Shropshire also showcases vacancies on its website and on the Shropshire Star website at shropshirestar.com/news/business/ladder-for-shropshire/.

During the pandemic young people had limited access to careers advice and guidance, but there was a great deal of information about job losses which impacted on the decisions of young people regarding their next steps.

Remaining in academia was seen as the safety net with university applications up by 10 per cent and more applications for full-time college courses and far fewer taking up apprenticeships.

However, as the economy is bouncing back, the Ladder for Shropshire says there are more apprenticeships than ever before and young people need support to make the transition in to work and take advantage of these great opportunities.

Amanda Carpenter, project officer from the Ladder for Shropshire, said: “Not all of our large and public sector organisations use this route and we need to encourage more comprehensive use of the system. We will work with our partners and stakeholders to encourage this.

"We also need to provide more information in to schools on where and when apprenticeships are advertised and will use the Ladder pages to provide more information and tips and hints on how to apply. We need to help young people feel confident to make a positive choice and take up an apprenticeship."

Where to find an apprenticeship?

Find an apprenticeship website: findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk