New Telford training centre proving a hit

Harry Wilkinson, founder of Teach A Trade in Telford

Harry Wilkinson, a successful gas fitter and plumber, launched his new venture in Telford to create opportunities for people who are looking to change their career path or add new skills to their existing qualifications.

Construction is one of the sectors that has survived and prospered throughout the Covid pandemic and Mr Wilkinson said Teach A Trade provides the opportunity to train for a new profession in the industry.

At the Halesfield 23 unit, Mr Wilkinson has created an environment that allows for Covid-safe training and re-assessment courses in gas, electrical, plumbing and building trades on a fast-track system.

Mr Wilkinson said: "Over 70 people have already taken up the chance to complete courses, and the centre is proving a bonus to local tradespeople, who would normally have to travel out of the area to complete their re-assessments. Feedback has been extremely positive. One tradesman said he had been able to save time and money by staying local.

"The courses are attracting trainees of all ages; a sign of the opportunities that can be created when someone changes their career path and becomes a self-employed tradesperson."

Mr Wilkinson has used his experience in the gas and plumbing industry to make the business people focused. He wants to create an environment that encourages new trainees to return for ongoing support.

"Ten years ago, I struggled to find an apprenticeship and nearly gave up on my chosen trade. Luckily, I was given the opportunity to access a fast-track course and became a gas safe fitter in a couple of months, but with no after training or support, my journey was a steep learning curve.

"It was this experience that I used to help new trainees move safely and smoothly into their own business. The team at Teach A Trade have been chosen for their commitment to providing the best training in the most supportive environment. As the business grows, new employment will be created for this company.