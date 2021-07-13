Arthurs Vauxhall receives customer excellence award for ninth year running

James Allred, quality manager for Vauxhall Motors, presenting the CEA award to Nigel Williams, Arthurs Motor Group managing director, and John Rogers, Vauxhall of Oswestry sales manager

Arthurs of Oswestry and Newtown has been awarded the Vauxhall Customer Excellence Award 2021.

This year, Vauxhall presented the award to only 38 retailers who have sales and service contracts, so this is the top 15 per cent of the UK network.

Within this, it only presented nine gold awards for winners of five or more years. Furthermore, since the Customer Excellence Award process was launched in 2012, Arthurs have won it nine times out of the 10 years.

Nigel Williams, Arthurs managing director, said: “We are very proud to be one of only two Vauxhall retailers in the UK to have won the coveted Vauxhall Customer Excellence Award for nine years consecutively.

"This is because we take customer satisfaction very seriously and we will always put customers at the forefront of what we do. The team at Arthurs work very hard to make customer satisfaction a priority and ensure that our customers receive the best possible service from Arthurs.”