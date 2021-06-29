Telford school opens £3.5 million business block named in honour of ex-head boy

New £3.5m Reynolds Building - new buiness and carrers centre at Thomas Telford School

Pupils and staff celebrated the opening of the new centre which has been named The Reynolds Building in honour of former student Dr Aidan Reynolds who competed in javelin for Shropshire.

A former Telford Athletics Club member Aidan, from Randlay, shot to fame after helping to light the Olympic flame at the opening ceremony to the London games in 2012.

At a formal ceremony to mark the opening of the building extension the site, in Old Park, a wall display dedicated to his achievements was also unveiled.

Thomas Telford head Sir Kevin Satchwell said: “We wanted to name the building after a student who epitomised what the school represents and offers to all students.

Dr Aidan Reynolds

"The decision to ask Aidan if we could name it the ‘Reynolds Building’ was unanimous among the teachers.

"We are all proud of everything that he has achieved and hope that many other students will follow in his footsteps.”

At the event, attended by the schools’ chairman of governors John Bowater, Aidan and his family, Sir Kevin explained that the former sixth former epitomised the ethos of the school. He said the special wall display, illustrating Aidan and his achievements will be visible for students and staff at the present time and in the future.

The academy said he was an outstanding student during his time there, having joined in year seven in 2006, and left following his final year in 2012 achieving outstanding grades at both GCSE and A-level.

He was known to be an "exceptionally determined and motivated" student, who excelled academically as well as being an outstanding sportsman and performer on the stage. He was also voted in as head boy by his fellow pupils.

Aidan Reynolds carries the Olympic flame in the arena

Outside of school life he represented Great Britain in favelin and as a result of his sporting achievements, he was invited to light the cauldron at the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, aged 18, in front of a 70,000-strong crowd and watched by millions on TV round the world.

After that he went on to study physics at University College, in Oxford, and achieved a first class Master of Physics degree and recently he has achieved a PhD in particle physics.

The school added that it was "incredibly proud" of him and hoped that this marking of achievement will inspire other pupils to follow his example and strive to succeed in whatever path they decided to follow.

The impressive school extension was completed last September and was built as part of moves to expand facilities to cope with demand from pupils for business-related courses, including economics and accountancy.

These subjects will complement students’ studies as they progress to apprenticeships, training schemes, jobs and further education.