Barclays to close Wellington branch in September

By James PughWellingtonBusinessPublished:

Barclays has revealed it is to close its branch in Wellington.

Barclays branch in Wellington
Barclays branch in Wellington

The branch, located in Church Street, will close its doors on September 23.

Colleagues working at the branch will be offered alternative roles in the company.

It follows closures of branches in Madeley and Oakengates in recent years. Barclays still has a branch left in Telford town centre.

Barclays said the role of the physical branch is evolving, with fewer than 10 per cent of transactions now taking place inside a branch.

Only 20 regular customers use the Wellington branch exclusively for their banking, it added.

Everyday transactions can be completed at the Post Office with the closest located at 6 Bagley Drive, Wellington.

Julia Husband, a Barclays spokeswoman, said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one. However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking. As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.

"This is reflected at the Wellington branch where there has been a 22 per cent reduction in cash counter transactions in the two years to March 2020. In addition, 85 per cent of our customers at the branch are also using different ways to bank.

"We will work with our customers and provide alternative options to ensure they can continue to manage their money and receive financial expertise when required.”

Business
News
Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
Entertainment
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News