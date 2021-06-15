Beaver Bridges has been awarded the Bridge Design and Construction 2021 Award for ‘Bridge Construction Projects up to £5 million’.

The industry award is for the firm's work designing, fabricating, and erecting two steel truss bridges over the Greta River in the Lake District at Brundholme and Low Pearson. The bridges were part of the reconstruction of the Railway Trail connecting Keswick to Threlkeld, undertaken by the Lake District National Park after Storm Desmond in 2015.

Richard Hinckley, sales director of the Shrewsbury-based firm, said: "The original build sequence presented several risks to the environment, programme, safety and cost as it required significant in-channel works in an area subject to flooding.