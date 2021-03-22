In the Shropshire Star circulation area this takes in 28 pubs.
Due to coronavirus restrictions they will only be able to accommodate customers in outdoor area including beer gardens and seated areas
To accompany table service, Marston’s has introduced an online ordering system called ‘Marston’s Tap’. The online platform is available across the majority of Marston’s pubs for guests to use.
Bookings are being accepted and guests can reserve a table via each pub’s website.
Wolverhampton-based Marston’s has an estate of around 1,400 pubs across the UK and not all in England are able to reopen in April due to not having an outdoor space.
Shrewsbury area
Inn on the Green, Bank Farm Road
Hop & Friar, St Julians Friars
Crown, Coleham
Coracle Inn, Sundorne Road
Peacock, Wenlock Road
Beeches, Bayston Hill
Boars Head, Shrewsbury
Grove Hotel, Belle Vue
Telford area
Red Lion, Madeley
Barley Mow, Madeley
Sportsman, Weston Park
Blue Pig, Trench
Sutherland Arms, Tibberton
Queens Head, Dawley
Swan, Newport
Bell, Tong
Three Crowns Inn, Dawley
Grazing Cow, Gresham Drive
Wheatsheaf, Shifnal
Miners Arms, Madeley
Bridgnorth area
Harp Inn, 74 High Street
Crown, High Street
New Inn, St Marys Street
Oswestry area
Bradford Arms, Knockin
Highwayman, Shrewsbury Road
Cross Foxes Inn, Gobowen
Whitchurch area
Old Eagles, Watergate Street
Church Stretton area
Bucks Head, 42 High Street