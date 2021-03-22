In the Shropshire Star circulation area this takes in 28 pubs.

Due to coronavirus restrictions they will only be able to accommodate customers in outdoor area including beer gardens and seated areas

To accompany table service, Marston’s has introduced an online ordering system called ‘Marston’s Tap’. The online platform is available across the majority of Marston’s pubs for guests to use.

Bookings are being accepted and guests can reserve a table via each pub’s website.

Wolverhampton-based Marston’s has an estate of around 1,400 pubs across the UK and not all in England are able to reopen in April due to not having an outdoor space.

Shrewsbury area

Inn on the Green, Bank Farm Road

Hop & Friar, St Julians Friars

Crown, Coleham

Coracle Inn, Sundorne Road

Peacock, Wenlock Road

Beeches, Bayston Hill

Boars Head, Shrewsbury

Grove Hotel, Belle Vue

Telford area

Red Lion, Madeley

Barley Mow, Madeley

Sportsman, Weston Park

Blue Pig, Trench

Sutherland Arms, Tibberton

Queens Head, Dawley

Swan, Newport

Bell, Tong

Three Crowns Inn, Dawley

Grazing Cow, Gresham Drive

Wheatsheaf, Shifnal

Miners Arms, Madeley

Bridgnorth area

Harp Inn, 74 High Street

Crown, High Street

New Inn, St Marys Street

Oswestry area

Bradford Arms, Knockin

Highwayman, Shrewsbury Road

Cross Foxes Inn, Gobowen

Whitchurch area

Old Eagles, Watergate Street

Church Stretton area