Full list of Marston's Shropshire pubs due to open in April

By James PughBusinessPublished:

Pubs group Marston’s has issued a list of pubs that will reopen from April 12.

In the Shropshire Star circulation area this takes in 28 pubs.

Due to coronavirus restrictions they will only be able to accommodate customers in outdoor area including beer gardens and seated areas

To accompany table service, Marston’s has introduced an online ordering system called ‘Marston’s Tap’. The online platform is available across the majority of Marston’s pubs for guests to use.

Bookings are being accepted and guests can reserve a table via each pub’s website.

Wolverhampton-based Marston’s has an estate of around 1,400 pubs across the UK and not all in England are able to reopen in April due to not having an outdoor space.

Shrewsbury area

  • Inn on the Green, Bank Farm Road

  • Hop & Friar, St Julians Friars

  • Crown, Coleham

  • Coracle Inn, Sundorne Road

  • Peacock, Wenlock Road

  • Beeches, Bayston Hill

  • Boars Head, Shrewsbury

  • Grove Hotel, Belle Vue

Telford area

  • Red Lion, Madeley

  • Barley Mow, Madeley

  • Sportsman, Weston Park

  • Blue Pig, Trench

  • Sutherland Arms, Tibberton

  • Queens Head, Dawley

  • Swan, Newport

  • Bell, Tong

  • Three Crowns Inn, Dawley

  • Grazing Cow, Gresham Drive

  • Wheatsheaf, Shifnal

  • Miners Arms, Madeley

Bridgnorth area

  • Harp Inn, 74 High Street

  • Crown, High Street

  • New Inn, St Marys Street

Oswestry area

  • Bradford Arms, Knockin

  • Highwayman, Shrewsbury Road

  • Cross Foxes Inn, Gobowen

Whitchurch area

  • Old Eagles, Watergate Street

Church Stretton area

  • Bucks Head, 42 High Street

