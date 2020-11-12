Hospital becomes ambassador for Ladder for Shropshire campaign

Sian Langford, Allen Edwards and Eleanor Sansom at Marches School after a classroom-based session about apprenticeships

Health and social care, with almost 24,000 people, is the largest employment sector in the county and has been so important during the current Covid-19 crisis.

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital Trust has been offering apprenticeships for many years and endeavours to ensure that young people are continually part of its recruitment and development process.

Allen Edwards, learning and development officer for the trust, said it currently has 56 apprentices across a wide range of occupations, clinical, administrative, housekeeping, catering and maintenance, and a further six opportunities are about to be offered.

Allen sakid: “We don’t run a specific apprenticeship cohort system. What we do have is a caveat on our recruitment approval process to say ‘why can’t this vacancy be an apprenticeships?’

"This ensures that the profile of apprenticeships are continually raised with all of our management team.

"We have been able to bring some excellent staff in to our organisation and the apprenticeship programme has enabled us to train them in the skills and values which we need.

"I hope that all employers who are able, will consider this and with the help of the Ladder for Shropshire will ensure that we support our young people to take their place in the world of work. I am delighted to be able to support the Ladder for Shropshire as an ambassador, and am happy to speak to employers large or small who would like to find out more about our experience before they take their first steps on the apprenticeship ladder."

– Sian Langford started work at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in 2010 aged 19 as an apprentice in the infection prevention team, undertaking a Business and Admin Level 2.

She was offered a permanent contract with the team and then undertook a Level 3 Business and Admin apprenticeship.

In 2017 Sian was successful in applying for the position of deputy facilities manager/local security management specialist, the post she currently holds.

Sian also helps support a variety of career events in local schools and promoting the hospital, the NHS and apprenticeships.

– Eleanor Sansom started work at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in 2016 aged 20 as an apprentice in the human resources team, undertaking a Business and Admin Level 3.