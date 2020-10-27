Eco-friendly distribution deal for 3D Printz

Ian Falconer with the recycled nylon fishing nets into engineering grade filament

3D Printz Limited, based at Hortonwood West, Telford, has teamed up with Fishy Filaments, which turns recycled nylon fishing nets into engineering grade filament.

The Cornish-based business has seen its products used by hobbyists, artists and professional product designers, as well as heavy industry since launching them onto the market last year.

Director Ian Falconer said: “We are already getting enquiries from all over the world despite not having a huge marketing budget, but we only want to hook up with companies which share our values.

“All our polymer blends are 100 per cent recycled. We add no pigments or other modifiers. Instead we work with the nets we receive from fishing fleets, grade them according to colour and wear, and process them separately in order to maximise their potential.

“We then combine the grades to provide customers with a consistent blend that they can add their own uniqueness and value to, through 3D printing.”

He added: “If we didn’t take these nets and re-process them into filament, the majority of them would be sent to landfill.”

3D Printz director Peter Roberts said: “We’re delighted with this partnership. All business sectors should be doing what they can to help the environment, so we are very pleased to be able to add Fishy Filaments to our growing range.

“The Fishy Filaments product is available on the sales portal on our website, www.3dprintz.co.uk, where free delivery is available on orders over £50.”

The Shropshire business, a former finalist in the county’s annual business awards, already has a number of other high-profile partnerships.

It is an official UK distributor for Micro Swiss LLC, based in America’s Mid West, which makes replacement nozzles and hot ends kits, and sells non-toxic and odourless adhesive solution Magigoo, used by hobbyists and professionals.

3D Printz Ltd was formed in 2016 by a group of Shropshire-based enthusiasts with decades of experience in sectors such as quality and manufacturing, information technology and business development.

The company was born out of frustration – wanting to make great parts from printers, but feeling let down by the range and quality of materials and filaments available.