Highly-praised Friday Hub returns to help businesses

Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager

The weekly Shropshire Business Zoom Room – a big success during the coronavirus lockdown – will restart on October 16 and continue until January 21 2021.

The hub – which runs from 9.15am to 10.15am on the online Zoom platform – is open to all businesses in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.

The free event, run by the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire in collaboration with business specialists Good2Great, invites people to meet, network, share learning and develop a plan for your business moving forward.

Johnny Themans, of Good2Great, facilitates the sessions, which also feature guest appearances from some of the very best business experts that Shropshire has to offer.

Feedback from the sessions has been hugely positive with it being described as "the best thing happening in Shropshire at the moment", "incredibly valuable" and providing an excellent opportunity to connect with new people.

Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager, Emma Chapman, said: “We have been delighted with the response we have had to these sessions and are really looking forward to resuming them later this month.

“They are ideal for anybody who wants to invest in their business, with workshops which will help to develop practical actions that you can take right now, learn strategies to take your business forward and network with other Shropshire business owners.

“Small and medium sized businesses need all the help they can get at the moment and these sessions provide vital, practical support which we can all benefit from.”