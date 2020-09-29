Video shows building of a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury

During lockdown, Full Fibre said it recognised that having a fast and reliable broadband connection was more important than ever.

The team wanted to present to businesses and residents in Shrewsbury the ease of switching providers and how having a real fibre network can provide a range of benefits, including faster downloading, streaming and seamless video calls which proved to be crucial in staying connected with work and loved ones during lockdown.

While abiding government rules and remaining socially distanced, Full Fibre and production company Think Video shot across many well-known locations in Shrewsbury such as Coleham, Monkmoor, Cherry Orchard and The Boathouse pub.

The video also features case studies from Shrewsbury locals; Peter, Jo and Pete, who explain how poor their connection was previously and how having a fibre connection has transformed their lives.

Throughout the video are shots of the Full Fibre engineers safely and efficiently installing the fibre in Coleham and Belle Vue where they have recently gone live. Full Fibre plans to install the entire town which has been previously overlooked by larger corporate providers, with real, ultrafast fibre broadband, improving the lives of even more Shrewsbury residents.

Martin Chambers, director and editor at Think Video, said: “My idea was to create video content about how Full Fibre can improve the digital lives of their customers and in the process, help them to bring faster connectivity to more people in my part of the country – which I have to say has hitherto been very poorly served. We began by talking to existing customers (on camera of course) and I was immediately impressed by the loyalty that had already been established amongst a growing band of happy Full Fibre consumers. We also filmed the team in a number of installations in and around Coleham, Belle Vue, Monkmoor and Cherry Orchard.”

Hannah Boulton, marketing executive at Full Fibre, said: “Martin was an absolute pleasure to work with and the residents who we interviewed were so charming and friendly. It’s great to actually meet the customers whose lives we’ve improved by installing a new fibre network. The video was better than we could have ever imagined and I hope viewers enjoy it and are able to see for themselves the many benefits of switching to Full Fibre."

To watch the video visit youtube.com/watch?v=w58eyP5cw8s&t=2s