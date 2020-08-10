Investment trust snaps up Morrisons in Telford for £14.3m

Supermarket Income REIT has acquired the four-acre Morrisons site in Lawley from Santander Trustees.

The site was developed in 2012 and is in the centre of Lawley Village, a new 3,550-home development.

The site comprises a 42,434 sq ft gross internal area supermarket with 220 parking spaces and an online click-and-collect facility.

It is being acquired with an unexpired lease term of 17 years with a break option in year 12.

Ben Green, a director of Atrato Capital, the trust’s investment adviser, said: "This transaction represents an opportunity to acquire a modern Morrisons supermarket that is ideally located to benefit from the growing catchment at the centre of a significant 3,550-home development.

"We are also pleased to extend our relationship with BLB, a key funding partner for us as we grow."