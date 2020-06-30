Network Telecom shortlisted for four awards

The Telford-based business telecoms provider has been named as a finalist in the following categories as a result of record-breaking performances in both 2018 and 2019; Reseller Sales Team of the Year, Reseller Marketing Team of the Year, Best Reseller Sales Support Team and The Charity and Fundraising Award.

Duncan Ward, CEO at Network Telecom, said: “We’re proud to have been shortlisted in four categories at the Comms Dealer Sales and Marketing Awards. Our teams have worked incredibly hard to produce record-breaking results and the awards are a wonderful way of celebrating this alongside other industry leaders.

“We’re up against some brilliant competition in each category and are looking forward to what promises to be a great event.”

The Network Telecom team will find out if it’s been successful on December 3.