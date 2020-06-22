Shopmobility service reopens at Telford shopping centre

The service helps customers who have limited mobility and provides the opportunity to visit the shopping centre following the reopening of non essential stores.

In order to meet Government guidance, and to provide the service in a safe way to customers, it is only available on a pre-booked basis between Wednesdays and Sundays, and requires bookings to be made 24 hours in advance.

Bookings must be made by phone on 01952 238005.

The Shopmobility unit is located next to the Debenhams car park and opening hours are 9am-6pm, Wednesdays to Saturdays and 11am-4.30pm on Sundays.

The service will run on an hourly basis for the hire – 10am, 11am, midday, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm – and will close for one hour between 12.45pm and 1.45pm from Wednesday to Saturday.

For further information visit telfordcentre.com/visit/shopmobility