Poundland reopening Oswestry store after tills turned off amid lockdown

Oswestry | Business | Published:

Poundland has said another of its county stores will be among 26 will open again after being closed during the coronavirus lockdown.

Poundland is reopening its store in Oswestry (Stock image)

The discount retailer said trade will resume in the stores again this week after 51 shops reopened last week.

The Oswestry store is among those reopening.

Its Shrewsbury site in Darwin Shopping Centre has already reopened.

Poundland said that while it had kept most of its stores open for essential shopping, around 100 were temporarily shut in March.

The closed shops were largely where there was another Poundland nearby or where shopping centres found it difficult to remain open, it added.

Managing director Barry Williams said: “As an essential retailer, we’ve continued to support customers in hundreds of towns – especially those who manage their budgets week-to-week.”

