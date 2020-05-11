Coronavirus lockdown changes: Classic car garage in Bridgnorth reopens

Classic Motor Cars, based on Stanmore Industrial Estate near Bridgnorth, started limited production work today.

One of the first tasks for the reduced workforce will be to continue restoration work on an Aston Martin Bulldog from the 1980s.

This comes following the Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement yesterday that people should return to work if unable to do so from home.

Nigel Woodward, managing director, said: "This car is a British icon, so it seems only fitting that this will be one of the first restorations we start work on again when we get back in.

“We took the responsible decision in late March to temporarily suspend all activity. Now we have decided to open the business in a limited way.

"In line with government guidelines and for the safety of our staff and customers, CMC is now able to once again offer the world class levels of craftsmanship that has won us Restoration of the Year twice and numerous other awards.”

The firm will follow strict social distancing and initially only 50 per cent of the workforce will return.

Mr Woodward added: “It’s really important to us that we support our global customers but also our local customers by looking after their modern cars which may not have been used much over the past few weeks.

"We will be offering servicing for modern vehicles and customers can contact our parts department by telephone or our website.

“We will be delighted to take car sales enquiries and can offer virtual viewings of all the cars that we currently have in stock.

"Many local people will have been disappointed that our annual open day scheduled for the end of this month was cancelled, but it was the right thing to do.

"This year we wanted to involve young people and had invited them to bring their cars, the classics of the future, and we will do this when the pandemic is over and it is safe to do so."

CMC is offering a free UK car collection and delivery service, following strict social distancing and cleaning regimes.