New chief executive for Inchcape

He will assume his full role on July 1 following a period of handover from Stefan Bomhard.

Mr Tait was most recently on the board of directors at Japanese company Fujitsu, the global technology services giant. He also serves as a non-executive director on the boards of Agilisys and Business in the Community.

Mr Bomhard is leaving the business to take up the position of group CEO at Imperial Brands.

Chairman Nigel Stein said: "We are delighted to welcome Duncan to Inchcape. He is an exceptional chief executive and I am confident that Duncan's style and approach will be a good fit with Inchcape's culture and values, and his substantial technology-focused background will help the acceleration of our Ignite strategy. Duncan has worked with numerous industries and governments around the world and also brings with him experience of the automotive industry having been Fujitsu's executive sponsor for Ford Motor Company. He was accountable for programmes with VW, Daimler and BMW, including work on autonomous vehicle and mobility projects. His almost ten-year experience of Japanese business and culture will also be valuable to our business."