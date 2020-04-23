Coronavirus: Family-favourite Bridgnorth chippy set to reopen under 'strict' restrictions

Seagull's Ocean Boat, based in Listley Street, is set to open its doors on Monday.

While walk-ins will be accepted, strict social-distancing measures will be implemented and customers are being asked to call the restaurant in advance before being allocated a time slot to collect food.

Owners of the restaurant posted on social media: "Thank you to all our customers for your cooperation during these difficult times.

"We are excited to announce that we are reopening on Monday, April 27."

From Monday to Saturday, the restaurant will be open from 4.30pm to 9pm.

The chippy added: "Strict rules will apply. In respect of social distancing guidelines, we ask that wherever possible you order via telephone to ensure the most efficient service.

"Please clearly give your name and adhere to the time slot we give you to come and collect.

"Otherwise, we will still be accepting walk-ins. However, we will only be allowing a certain amount of people to wait inside the shop."