WATCH: Shropshire advertising agency M3 sings the ‘self-isolation blues’

More than 30 designers, account managers, creatives, media buyers and digital media specialists from Albrighton-based M3 have joined forces with their families to come up with the ‘Self-isolation Blues’, a music video to celebrate many of the challenges being presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

See also:

Some of the more musically gifted within the team have come up with new vocals, while each member of staff created 50 lyric boards over the Easter holiday to help tell the story of life not as we know it, touching on the importance of washing hands, social distancing, FaceTime, Tiger King and loo roll. Naturally, there is also plenty of heartfelt thanks to our amazing key workers and NHS.

WARNING: This video contains language some may find offensive.

“We wanted to ‘do something’ positive that could bring some comfort, impart some wisdom or just make people laugh,” said Justin Griffiths, art director at M3.

“As a team, we came up with the idea of flipping Bob Dylan’s landmark track and coming up with our own lyrics that capture how we are all individually dealing with life in self-isolation.

"Recording the new vocals was great fun and everyone got involved with the lyric boards and summing up the different moods we are all experiencing. It even kept our children busy for a while.

“It’s our own way of saying ‘Be Careful’, ‘Be Calm’ and ‘Be Kind’. If we do this, we’ll get through this together.”