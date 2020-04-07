Coronavirus: Bridgnorth park and ride relaunch postponed 'until further notice'

The town's chamber of commerce, which has run the service since 2015, was due to relaunch the service this month but will now keep it closed "until further notice".

Chairman of the chamber, Steve Robbins, said while the organisation is "desperate" to support Bridgnorth businesses, the health and safety of residents is a priority.

Mr Robbins said: "Whilst we are as shocked as everyone else at the way this terrible virus is spreading and taking so many lives, and our hearts go out to all affected, we are also extremely concerned for all of our local businesses, many of whom have had to cease trading altogether.

"We are already looking at ways to support those who can continue trading, and also at how we can help the local economy once the situation does improve."

Mr Robbins added that a Bridgnorth tourism guide set to promote the town is also being postponed.

"The launch of the new Bridgnorth Guide has currently been put on hold, but will be distributed as quickly as possible at the appropriate time in an effort to encourage tourism back into the town," he said.

"Other ways to encourage future visitors to the town are also being investigated. Meanwhile those local businesses that are able to operate either on a collection or delivery basis are encouraged to join the Facebook group Bridgnorth News and Views, which is currently allowing them to post information on how residents can contact them and the services they can offer."

The park and ride was due to relaunch under a reformed pricing structure after the chamber announced it may no longer have enough funds to subsidise the service last year.

The weekly service was set to cost £4 per car, with bus journeys from the Nock Deighton car park in Tasley into the town centre remaining free.

A £20 season ticket was also planned for shoppers, to entitle them to free parking and bus journeys every Saturday.