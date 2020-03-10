Telford inflatable theme park to create 30 jobs

The staff will be the first to try out the features at Inflata Nation – the bouncy castle arena launching inside Telford Shopping Centre later this month.

And the UK firm said the most sought-after role is in the ‘bounce team’, which sees employees make a living by spending their days bouncing around with visitors on the giant inflatable.

Inflata Nation founder Matt Ball, who is encouraging local people to apply for the roles still available, said: “Telford is our ninth site to be launched in the UK and whenever we hire staff we always find the most popular roles include being in the bounce team.

“It’s not surprising that people literally jump at the chance to work at a place where they can spend their time having fun on a huge bouncy castle.

“Of course, the roles are designed so that those employees ensure visitors know the rules, are playing safely and having the best time possible.”

Podium

Roles available include customer service assistants, bounce crew members and supervisors, and food and beverage crew members and supervisors.

Inflata Nation is looking for full-time and part-time staff to fill the positions, spanning three departments.

Advertising

The 25,000sq ft site is opening in a unit which used to be a part of the former BHS store.

It will include vertical drop slides, super bouncy inflatable bubbles, a gladiator battle podium, obstacle courses, a freefall area and a huge ball pool to dive into with added ball pool guns.

The exact launch date for Telford is to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Inflata Nation has other sites in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Cheshire, West Bromwich, Peterborough and Beverly, near Hull.

The Telford location will include a cafe, a dedicated play area for under-fours and will also offer private hire and party packages, catering for tots and people with disabilities.