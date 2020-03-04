Telford inflatable theme park to open this month

Inflata Nation will throw open its doors at Telford Shopping Centre, taking over part of the former BHS store.

The huge indoor bouncy castle arena is the brainchild of UK firm Inflata Nation and is being custom-fitted with exclusive activities for the whole family and groups of friends to enjoy.

The 25,000sq ft site will include vertical drop slides, super bouncy inflatable bubbles, a gladiator battle podium, obstacle courses, a free-fall area and a huge ball pool to dive into – with added ball pool guns.

Inflata Nation founder Matt Ball said: “We’re really excited to bring Telford the same thrill-seeking fun we offer at our other eight locations across the UK.

“Our inflatable theme parks are popular with both enthusiastic children and adults alike and our new site offers lots of amazing challenges for everyone to enjoy.

“Whether you’re treating the kids to a day out, hosting a birthday party or simply want to have a bounce around – you’ll be sure to leave this brand new attraction with a spring in your step.”

The exact launch date is yet to be confirmed, but Mr Ball said it is likely to be around the end of March, adding: “We will be announcing the date in the coming weeks."

Telford & Wrekin Council gave Inflata Nation permission to convert part of the former retail store, near Primark, into a unit for leisure use last year.

The large former retail space has been split into smaller units.

Inflata Nation has further sites in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Runcorn in Cheshire, West Bromwich and Beverley, near Hull.

The Telford location will include a cafe, a dedicated play area for under-fours and will also offer private hire and party packages, catering for tots and people with disabilities.