Telford-based Reconomy acquires ACM Environmental

Based in Waltham Abbey, ACM has over 25 years’ experience in commercial waste management for a range of sectors including hotels, shopping centres, retail, manufacturing and zoos.

Following four acquisitions in the calendar year of 2019, this latest deal marks the next step in Reconomy’s ambitious growth plan.

By continuing to combine strategic acquisition and organic business growth, the Reconomy Group’s combined revenue for the end of 2019 surpassed £330 million.

Paul Cox, chief executive of Reconomy, said: “Reconomy had an exciting end to 2019, concluding acquisitions that broadened our product offer and strengthened our position for our core sectors.

"We’re delighted to build on that with this exciting deal, which adds innovation and extra capability to the group. We welcome all of our new ACM Environmental colleagues to the Reconomy family and look forward to successful times ahead.”

Travis Way, managing director of ACM, added: “Our focus on innovation, technology and customer service fits neatly with the Reconomy ethos. Their recent growth has been phenomenal and ACM is looking forward to helping to drive that even further forward.”