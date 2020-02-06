Oswestry law firm makes acquisition

Oswestry-based nexa law has acquired the entire share capital of London corporate firm Peregrine Law for an undisclosed sum.

The deal sees Peregrine founders, Nigel Clark and Ben Walmsley, as well as its 12-strong team of ex-City lawyers join nexa.

Mr Clark has been appointed to the nexa board to support the firm’s ambitious growth plans to have over 100 consultant lawyers operating nationally by the end of 2020.

Founded by MD Eliot Hibbert and director John Roberts, nexa law helps consultant lawyers set up and run their own practice.

Mr Hibbert said: “We are delighted to have acquired Peregrine in a deal that supports our ambitious growth strategy and further strengthens our proposition in the critical London market.

"As the UK legal sector continues to evolve, we strongly believe that our law firm model will overtake more traditional offerings in terms of giving individuals and business clients the legal services they need on a more agile, affordable basis.”

Mr Clark, former CEO of Peregrine, added: “The nexa platform represents the best of the future of legal services and we are hugely excited to be joining nexa law. We’ve known and admired Eliot, John and their team for some time and we feel this a great fit and the best next step for both businesses.”