Our cup runneth over! Shrewsbury looks forward to big clash

The FA Cup clash on Sunday is being screened live on BBC One and business leaders are reminding fans that many pubs and restaurants in Shrewsbury town centre will be showing the match.

Shrewsbury Business Improvement District says hotels have seen a surge in bookings for the weekend of the game, and pubs were hoping for a timely boost from the match itself.

Mike Matthews, chairman of Shrewsbury BID and owner of the Prince Rupert Hotel, said: “The success of the football team has a direct knock-on effect for the town as a whole, so it’s fantastic that we will be welcoming Liverpool to Shrewsbury.

“As well as the national exposure for Shrewsbury, visiting football fans and people covering the game for broadcasters and the media also provide a great boost for accommodation providers.

“We have already seen a significant increase in demand for the night before the match, and I am sure many other hotels will be seeing the same.

“A big match like this is also great news for pubs and restaurants, with many people taking the opportunity to enjoy a drink before or afterwards – and we hope people not going to the game will consider watching it in one of the many excellent places in the town centre.”

One venue showing the match will be The Salopian Bar, in Smithfield Road. Owner Ollie Parry said: “It’s going to be a big day for the club and a big day for the town. There’s lots of Liverpool fans living in Shrewsbury, so we’re expecting it to be a busy one.

“I’m sure the atmosphere will be great between both sets of fans and we’re all looking forward to it.”

Fantastic

Albert’s Shed in Barker Street is also showing the match, and managing director David Gregg said everyone was looking forward to it.

“Although we are principally a live music venue rather than a sports bar, we always like to embrace big sporting events when they are on,” he said.

“The visit of European champions and Premier League champions-elect, Liverpool, is certainly one to look forward to and we are expecting a big crowd here to watch it.

“Any success for our local or national football teams, such as last year’s World Cup, are a welcome boost for the pub trade and it’s fantastic that Shrewsbury Town have landed such an exciting FA Cup draw.”

The two teams last met in the fourth round of the FA Cup in 1996.

Shrewsbury has become known as a giant killing club, beating Manchester City 2-0 in 1979, although they went on to lose in the quarter finals of the FA Cup.

In January 2003, Nigel Jemson scored two goals to beat Everton 2-1.

Last year the club met Wolves in the fourth round, holding the Premier club to a 2-2 draw at home, with Wolves earning a draw in injury time, only to lose in the replay 3-2.