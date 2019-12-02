New Aldi set to create 40 jobs in Newtown

Aldi is proposing to transform the Greenhous Ford car dealership in Pool Road into a new store with 104 car parking spaces, along with electric vehicle charging points.

The store represents a multi-million pound investment to the area and will also bring 40 new jobs for local people, as well as further employment opportunities during construction and the supply chain.

An Aldi spokesman said: "We are delighted to announce our plans to open a new Aldi food store in Newtown. We know that many of our customers travel to our store in Welshpool, so a local store in Newtown will mean saving money as well as travel time.

"We are excited to bring our award-winning products and fresh produce to the community, improving customer choice and creating much-needed local jobs.

"We want to hear from local people before we submit a planning application in early 2020."

A public consultation takes place on December 11, between 3pm and 7pm, at the Elephant & Castle Hotel in Broad Street.

Members of the project team will be on hand to talk through the proposals, answers questions and receive feedback from the community.

Further information about the proposals are available at aldi-newtown.consultationonline.co.uk/en or by calling 0800 2987040.