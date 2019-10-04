Green business awards thrown open for first time

The Sustainable Business Awards recognise organisations that have put environmental best practice at the heart of their operation during the year.

The annual initiative is organised by the Business Environment Support Scheme for Telford (BESST) – a not-for-profit network that helps companies across the entire region to improve environmental performance and reduce their carbon footprint.

And for the first time, the competition is being thrown open to organisations that are not members of the body.

The free-to-enter awards must simply relate to projects that are either in progress or have been completed during the last 12 months.

Andy Whyle, chairman of BESST, said: “The Sustainable Business Awards highlight and recognise initiatives that have made a real difference in reducing environmental impact. They’re designed to celebrate excellence and reward projects that improve environmental performance.

“The number of companies in the area that show outstanding responsibility to the environment is growing all the time and I’m sure many have made significant developments this year.

“So we’ve made the decision to expand our awards beyond our membership so we can recognise the best projects around.”

Entries are invited from businesses of any size or scale based anywhere across the region, from north Shropshire to the heart of the West Midlands.

Categories, which apply to both corporate and individual entrants, include innovation, sustainable leadership, environmental product/service and waste management.

There’s also carbon & energy management, greening the supply chain, natural capital enhancement, employee engagement and the Unsung Sustainability Hero of the Year.

Winners will be announced at the BESST annual awards breakfast at the Park House Hotel, Shifnal, on November 13. The keynote speaker will be Will Stratton-Morris, CEO of Caffè Nero UK.

Andy added: “We want to hear from companies that have improved any aspect in their approach to sustainability this year and, as entry is free, we’re keen to receive entries from as many as possible.

“We’re all about excellence so winning one of our awards would be a real achievement and something we’d hope any businesses would be very proud of.”

Entry forms can be downloaded via telfordbesst.co.uk or by emailing telford-besst@outlook.com and must be submitted by October 11.