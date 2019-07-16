Insurance broker backs heritage appeal

Henshalls has signed up to the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust’s 1,000 Builders fund raising appeal that aims to raise £1 million by March 2021.

The initiative invites local companies to donate £1,000 each and every donation will be doubled by a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Organisers say the donations will go directly to secure the long-term maintenance and conservation of heritage assets in the Ironbridge Gorge, including Abraham Darby’s Old Furnace.

Mark Freeman, managing director of Henshalls, which has offices in Newport and Shrewsbury, said the firm was always keen to support local organisations and campaigns.

“The Ironbridge Gorge was the birthplace of the first Industrial Revolution, and it’s vital that as a community we all work towards protecting the treasures that make up this incredible World Heritage site.

“As a company, Henshalls has been at the heart of the local community for over 50 years, and we’re delighted to have been able to play a small part in contributing to this important cause.”

The 1,000 Builders campaign has been set up to ensure that the area’s industrial heritage is conserved to help inspire the entrepreneurs of the future.

A spokesman said: “By getting involved and supporting the fund-raising appeal, the companies are helping us to celebrate the pioneering and world-changing achievements of our industrial forefathers.”

Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust is an industrial heritage organisation which runs 10 museums and manages 35 historic sites within the Ironbridge Gorge.

To find out more about the appeal visit ironbridge.org.uk/our-story/support-us/appeals-projects/1-000-builders-fundraising-appeal/